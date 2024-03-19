HRH Prince El Hassan Celebrates His 77Th Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Today, Wednesday, marks HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal's 77th birthday. Reflecting on the past year, one cannot overlook the catastrophic human suffering that continues to unfold in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Occupied Territories. These distressing events serve as a poignant reminder of the words spoken by His Late Majesty King Hussein at the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly on June 26, 1967:

“I will not speak to you only about peace. For this pre-condition of peace is justice. When we have achieved justice, we will have achieved peace in the Near East. There has been talk in these chambers about peace. There has been little talk about justice. Israel has stated that what its people want is peace and security. This has always been the cry of the successful aggressor: Peace by submission of the victim and security for what she has stolen. Today's war is not a new war but part of the old war which will go on for scores of years, if the moral and physical wrong done to the Arabs is not righted.”

In the consequences of the 1967 ill-fated war, an example of failed promises in a promised land, Prince Hassan embarked on research and writing endeavours focused on what he termed as "settlement colonies" in the West Bank. This dedication led to the publication of several notable works, including A Study on Jerusalem in 1979 and Palestinian Self-Determination: A Study on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1980. Throughout the decades, His Royal Highness has consistently upheld a steadfast belief in self-determination, recognising it as a fundamental human right.

Over the past year, Prince Hasan has dedicated himself, as always, to working with local communities that focus on making the law work for everyone. Prince Hassan has been a vocal proponent of region-based initiatives geared towards fostering regional stability. One such initiative is calling for the formation of an Economic and Social Council in the region, established by the region, to make the Mashreq and the peninsula recognised in terms of human dignity.

His Royal Highness remains steadfast in his commitment to fostering peace in the Mashreq region and beyond. Central to this endeavour is his dedication to advocating for the self-determination of the Palestinian people.