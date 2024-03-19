Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi At Startup Mahakumbh, Byju's Vs BCCI Hearing, Congress' 2Nd List For Karnataka And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "From PM Modi's visit to the Startup Mahakumbh event to the NCLT hearing on Byju's vs BCCI case, here is some top news to watch out for on Wednesday news of the dayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will address entrepreneurs and all stakeholders at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' today (March 20). Startup Mahakhumbh 2024 commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 18. The government has earmarked over ₹2,000 crore for funding and supporting AI-related startups National Company Law Tribunal's Bengaluru bench will hear the Byju's vs. BCCI case today. In September, the BCCI applied to the Bengaluru bench of NCLT against Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which operates Byju's, for defaulting on dues of close to ₹160 crore Motor India will unveil the MG 5 Sedan in the Indian market on Wednesday of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, the Congress party may announce its second list of candidates for Karnataka constituencies today. So far, the Congress has announced candidates for seven seats out of a total of 28 in the State deadline to seek feedback on establishing coal gasification plans in the country ends on Wednesday. The Centre sought feedback from interested government and private entities on the establishment of coal gasification plants. The ministry issued three draft requests for proposals for consultation on the goal gasification scheme will start commercial operations of the second unit of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) today. The STPP is a coal-based power plant located in the Chatra district of Jharkhand & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) said that the board will meet on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to consider a proposal to raise funds and also to increase the overall borrowing limit.A US Congressional committee will hold a hearing on March 20 on the recently held elections in Pakistan after over two dozen lawmakers expressed concern over the fairness of the polls. The title of the hearing is“Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship.”

