Two Israeli Settlers Shot In Occupied Hebron Both Army Personnel

Ramallah, March 19 (Petra) -- Two Israeli settlers were injured in a shooting attack carried out by a Palestinian on Tuesday at the illegal Gush settlement junction in Palestinian Hebron in the south of the occupied West Bank.Israeli public radio reported that the two settlers who died were members of the Israeli occupation army.According to the Israeli army spokesperson, one of the injured settlers was declared to be in serious condition, while the other was hit by shrapnel.He announced that the suspected attacker was killed by gunned down and killed by Israeli occupation soldiers.