Even Far From The Ocean, Australia's Drylands Are Riddled With Salty Groundwater. What Can Land Managers Do?

Author: David Pannell

( MENAFN - The Conversation) In the 1890s, railway engineers noticed river water used by steam locomotives started to become salty when surrounding land was cleared for agriculture.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.