Mother Discovers White Worm In Son's Mouth During Illness

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Azaan had been unwell for several days, grappling with a high fever. As his mother administered medication, she made a shocking discovery-a plastic-like object in his mouth, which, upon closer inspection, revealed itself to be a white insect.

Shagufta, a resident of Peshawar, recounts the ordeal of her 3-year-old son's fever. Alarmed by the unexpected find, she rushed her child to the doctor, puzzled as most children typically expel worms through urine rather than their mouths.

After a thorough examination, the doctor reassured Shagufta that there was no imminent danger, explaining that some children expel stomach worms through their mouths. Such occurrences, while uncommon, are not unheard of in childhood.

Also Read: Youths Abducted in Sindh after Lured by Cheap Car Deal

Professor Amir Muhammad, Head of the Pediatric Department at Lady Reading Hospital, sheds light on the prevalence of stomach worms, particularly in children and the elderly. Factors such as weakened immune systems, prevalent in hot and humid regions with poor sanitation, contribute to this phenomenon.

Mahnoor shares a chilling incident involving her grandmother, who experienced breathing difficulties. Upon intervention, a sizable white worm was extracted from her throat, leading to a swift recovery.

Reasons for Stomach Worms

Dr. Prof. Amir Muhammad outlines various causes, including contaminated water, consumption of raw foods, poor hygiene practices, and inadequate cleanliness habits. Failure to wash hands thoroughly can lead to ingestion of stomach bugs, expelled through feces or the mouth.

Types of Stomach Worms

Pinworms, tapeworms, roundworms, and whipworms are common varieties, each with distinct characteristics and habitats.

Symptoms

Dr. Amir Muhammad enumerates symptoms such as increased hunger, anemia, itching, gum bleeding, abdominal bloating, digestive issues, and inflammatory conditions, indicating the presence of stomach worms.

Preventive Measures

Emphasizing preventive measures, Dr. Amir stresses the importance of consuming clean water, thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables, and maintaining stringent hygiene practices, including handwashing before meals and after using the restroom.

Treatment

In the event of symptoms, prompt medical consultation is advised. The doctor typically prescribes medications, effective in expelling worms within 1 to 3 days through stool elimination, ensuring the child's swift recovery.