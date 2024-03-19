               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Ambassador Visits Azerbaijan's Yanardag, Ateshgah Reserves With His Family


3/19/2024 3:12:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby and his family visited Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Nature Reserve and Ateshgah Temple State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the USA Embassy to Azerbaijan on its official X account.

The post reads:

"There is nothing like visiting Ateshgah and Yanar Dagh during the Novruz season, and I was fortunate to be there together with my whole family. We were impressed to learn about Azerbaijan's ancient and diverse faith traditions."

