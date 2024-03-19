US Ambassador Visits Azerbaijan's Yanardag, Ateshgah Reserves With His Family

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby and his family visited
Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Nature Reserve and Ateshgah
Temple State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the
USA Embassy to Azerbaijan on its official X account.
The post reads:
"There is nothing like visiting Ateshgah and Yanar Dagh during
the Novruz season, and I was fortunate to be there together with my
whole family. We were impressed to learn about Azerbaijan's ancient
and diverse faith traditions."
MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107997571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.