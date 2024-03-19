Some 39 Al-Shabaab Militia Members Killed S. Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 19 (KUNA) -- Somalia announced on Tuesday eliminating more than 39 members of the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab militia in an operation in Lower Shabelle, southern Somalia.
According to the Somali News Agency (SONNA), the operation was carried out after the army received information about militia groups in the two regions preparing terrorist schemes to target innocent civilians.
SONNA reported that the army in cooperation with the resistance managed to liberate several areas located between the Lido beach and the city of Merca of Lower Shabelle from the militia holed up there. (end)
