Raveena Gets Ready For 'Hot Summer Days', Drops Pics In Floral Dress

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday treated fans to beautiful pictures of herself wearing a floral dress, and said she is feeling like a 'gulaab gulaab bo'.
Taking to Instagram, Raveena, who has 8.5 million fans shared a string of photos, wherein she can be seen wearing a pink and white floral short dress.
She opted for a subtle makeup look -- pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and blushed cheeks. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and rounded off the look with brown wedge heels.
The post is captioned as: "Hot summer days! Feelin like gulaab gulaab bo....", followed by a red heart emoji.
The pictures were showered love from her fans, and they wrote: "stunning, killer smile". One fan said: "So colourful."
On the professional front, Raveena next has 'Ghudchadi', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.
