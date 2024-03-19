India blocks Canadian documentary on murder of Sikh Separatist

(MENAFN) New Delhi has reportedly instructed at least two online platforms to block a Canadian documentary in India that investigates the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The move has escalated tensions between India and Canada, particularly as the documentary delves into sensitive issues surrounding Sikh activism and the demand for an independent Khalistan state.



The documentary, part of CBC's 'The Fifth Estate' series, focuses on the fatal shooting of Nijjar, a prominent Sikh activist who advocated for the creation of Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs in India. Nijjar's designation as a "terrorist" by the Indian government in 2020 underscores the sensitivity of the issue, as New Delhi views pro-Khalistan sentiments as a threat to its internal security.



The diplomatic fallout between India and Canada was further exacerbated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Nijjar's assassination to India last September, prompting strong denials from New Delhi. The dispute highlights the complex dynamics surrounding Sikh separatism and India's efforts to counter perceived threats to its sovereignty and security.



CBC has defended its reporting, emphasizing the inclusion of diverse perspectives, witnesses, and experts to ensure fairness and balance in the documentary. However, both YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) have complied with orders from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block access to the documentary within the country, citing concerns related to national security or public order.



While the documentary remains accessible in other countries, its censorship in India underscores the challenges faced by media organizations in navigating sensitive political issues and maintaining journalistic integrity in the face of government pressure. The incident also reflects broader tensions between India and Canada, highlighting the complexities of diplomatic relations in an increasingly interconnected world.

