Rohit Chandel Wraps Up ‘Pandya Store’ Shoot, Says 'Every End Is Beginning Of New Journey'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Rohit Chandel, who plays protagonist Dhawal Makwana in 'Pandya Store', is all set to wrap up the shoot as the show is going to air its last episode soon.

The series which started premiering in 2021, features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel were the second generation leads in the show since 2023.

He said: "My journey in the show was absolutely amazing. I received so much love and appreciation from my audience. The viewers accepted me and the show went well. I will miss playing Dhawal, doing stunts which I used to perform and never had a body double."

“It was a lot of effort and hard work to make Dhawal popular.”

He said he is very much attached to my fans who are messaging him over social media requesting to not let the show go off air.

“All I can say is if not Dhawal I will soon return on screen with a new role. Every end is the beginning of a new journey. I'm wrapping my shoots for the same on 23rd May," he added.

Rohit is also known for playing Baji Rao in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' and will next be seen in Bollywood movie 'Blind Game'.

He is now“open to playing a new role.”

“I'm very selective about the projects I'm associated with. I'm wise to choose and look for projects that give me creative satisfaction. I seriously don't enjoy essaying a typical role, I enjoy playing out of the bracket. I hope to get the most challenging and promising one and it will be fun," he said.