Canadian government rejects plea for apology to British children abuse scandal

Advocates for the individuals who were relocated to Canada during the 19th and 20th centuries have urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to acknowledge and apologize for the mistreatment they endured.



His government's refusal has been criticized by campaigners, who argue that it exacerbates the historical injustice.



Between 1869 and 1948, approximately 115,000 youngsters, known as British Home Children, were relocated from the UK to Canada. Once in Canada, they were often exploited as cheap labor on farms or in domestic roles, with many enduring mistreatment and abuse.



Both the UK and Australia have issued formal apologies for their involvement in the transportation of British children to harsh conditions overseas. Petitioners have urged Canada to follow suit and acknowledge its role in this troubling chapter of history.



The Canadian government's response stated: "It is generally agreed that [the children's] living and working conditions were poorly supervised in Canada, leaving the children vulnerable to abuse and prejudice."



The lack of an apology in the response has angered the organizers of the petition.

