EU chief demands ‘war economy’

(MENAFN) European Council President Charles Michel has called for a fundamental reevaluation of the European Union's military strategy, advocating for a significant increase in defense production to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Against the backdrop of Ukraine's warnings about ammunition shortages, Michel stressed the urgent need for the European Union to bolster its security measures to counter Russia's formidable military threat.



In an op-ed published in La Libre Belgique and Euractiv, Michel underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting Russia's status as a significant military threat to Europe and global security. He warned that failure to provide adequate support to Ukraine could result in dire consequences for the European Union, emphasizing the imperative of a robust response to halt Russian aggression.



Michel lamented Europe's historical underinvestment in security and defense, stressing the necessity of a radical shift in mindset towards a strategic security approach. He called for the European Union to embrace a "war economy" mode, emphasizing the need for readiness and self-reliance in defense capabilities. Michel argued that the European Union must assume responsibility for its security, rather than relying on external actors or being subject to geopolitical fluctuations.



Highlighting the European Union's efforts to ramp up defense production since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, Michel outlined plans to double ammunition production to over 2 million shells annually by the end of the following year. These measures represent a significant escalation in the European Union's defense capabilities, reflecting a concerted effort to address the evolving security landscape in Europe.



Michel's call for a proactive approach to security underscores the European Union's commitment to safeguarding its interests and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. As tensions continue to escalate, the European Union's readiness to adopt a "war economy" mindset signals a determination to confront emerging security challenges and uphold stability in the region.

