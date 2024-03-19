China voices remarks on Swiss-suggested Ukraine peace negotiations

(MENAFN) China is currently evaluating the possibility of joining a proposed peace conference for the Ukraine conflict, according to Wang Shihting, Beijing's ambassador to Bern, as reported by the Neue Zuercher Zeitung. Switzerland had recently announced plans to host a peace summit to address the ongoing conflict, with the aim of convening "by the summer." While no specific date or list of participants has been disclosed, Ukraine has stipulated that Russia's participation would be contingent upon agreeing to a series of preconditions.



Wang emphasized the importance of involving all relevant parties in the peace talks to effectively address the crisis and prevent further escalation. He underscored China's commitment to seeking a political resolution to the conflict and expressed Beijing's interest in exploring potential participation in the Swiss-led initiative.



Highlighting the principles of territorial sovereignty and adherence to the United Nations Charter, Wang stressed the need to support direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine for the gradual de-escalation of tensions. However, Moscow has shown reluctance to engage in the proposed peace conference, dismissing it as "pointless" and expressing skepticism towards the promotion of the 'Zelensky peace formula,' which it views as unrealistic.



Despite Moscow's reservations, China remains engaged in evaluating the Swiss proposal, underscoring its commitment to facilitating diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict through inclusive and constructive dialogue.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107994901