EU cuts humanitarian aid despite mounting needs in Gaza

(MENAFN) In 2024, the European Union (EU) announced a commitment of 7.7 billion euros for humanitarian aid, a decrease from the previous year's allocation, which totaled 8.4 billion euros. This decision comes amidst escalating needs, particularly in Gaza and other regions. EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčić, acknowledged the substantial amount but suggested potential for an increase. However, no explanation was provided for the reduction by the EU.



The United Nations reports a record number of 300 million people requiring humanitarian assistance globally, largely due to conflicts and the impacts of climate change. The shortfall in worldwide funding is estimated to be around $50 billion.



European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, emphasizing that it has transitioned from the brink of famine to a state of famine, attributing this to Israel's use of famine as a weapon in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The Strip has been heavily restricted during the five-month war between Israel and Hamas.

MENAFN19032024000045015682ID1107994605