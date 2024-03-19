FCHAIN CUP 2 Gymnastics Tournament Enters History As Second Competition Dedicated To Financial Chain Corporation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "FCHAIN CUP 2" Gymnastics Tournament was held nowadays with
the sponsor support of Financial Chain Corporation and the
organization of "ProSport" Gymnastics Club.
The competition, which took place in the "Olympic Star" Sports
Complex, entered history as the II competition dedicated to
Financial Chain Corporation, the main sponsor of "ProSport".
"Financial Chain Corporation has always supported the
development of sports in our country and will continue it in the
future as well. We express our deep gratitude to the Ministry of
Youth and Sports, also the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, who
have created conditions for cooperation with us in many prestigious
sports events. This is already our 2nd tournament held under the
name of FCHAIN. Earlier, we witnessed a similar event in 2022. We
are sure that this will be held every year, and the number of
participants will increase. We have been with "ProSport" for more
than 2 years and supported them in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and other
international tournaments," said FCHAIN Managing Partner Zaur
Gadirov.
In the tournament, where 150 gymnasts participated, winners were
determined in 4 categories in different age groups starting from 3
years old.
The winners were awarded with valuable prizes by Financial Chain
Corporation.
It should be noted that in addition to "ProSport" athletes,
athletes from 11 clubs from Baku and regions tested their strength
in the tournament.
Züleykha Shabanova, officially sponsoredby FCHAIN, was among the
gymnasts.
"You know that we are the official sponsor of the
talented gymnast Zuleikha Shabanova. We have high hopes that she
will represent our country in the most prestigious sports events.
With the support of FCHAIN, ProSport's next trip is to Tbilisi. We
wish great success to the young and talented gymnast Zuleikha
Shabanova, who is individually sponsored by us, in the tournament
to be held from April 5 to 9 under the name "Vinera Cup" - Zaur
Gadirov said.
Within the framework of the "FCHAIN CUP 2" Gymnastics
Tournament ProSport gymnasts performed specially prepared numbers
for the guests in the Gala Show Program.
