UN Condemns Israeli Occupation's Arrest Of A Journalist

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March (KUNA) -- The United Nations strongly condemned the arrest and the assault of the Israeli occupation forces on Al-Jazeera correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul and a number of journalists at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said on Monday in a press conference that the UN stands against harassment of journalists anywhere in the world, expressing sympathy for Al-Ghoul and other journalists who suffered during the incident.

Al-Jazeera reported that Ismail Al-Ghoul was released after being detained for 12 hours and was severely beaten, noting that the occupation forces also destroyed the channel's vehicles and cameras.

Earlier on Monday, Al-Jazeera demanded the immediate release of Ismail al-Ghoul and the detained journalists, while holding the occupation forces responsible for their safety.

Al-Jazeera considered this another attempt by the occupation to intimidate journalists to prevent them from reporting the horrific crimes it the Zionist entity is committing against innocent civilians in Gaza. (end)

