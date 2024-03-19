Pakistan's Airstrikes On Afghan Soil Violate International Laws: Faiq

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Naseer Ahmad Faiq, the acting head of Afghanistan's permanent mission to the United Nations, in response to recent Pakistani attacks on Afghan soil, says that these attacks violate international laws and Afghanistan's territorial integrity.

The acting head of Afghanistan's permanent mission to the United Nations expressed his reaction on Monday, March 18th, in a post on its social media platform X regarding Pakistan's airstrikes on specific points in Afghan territory.

Faiq said:“The Pakistani army's airstrikes on Afghan soil are a clear violation of international laws, territorial integrity, and the sovereignty of the country.”

The acting head of Afghanistan's permanent mission to the United Nations strongly condemned Pakistan's actions and added:“The killing of Afghan women and children is unacceptable and does not justify any security threat.”

Pakistan's airstrikes on areas in the provinces of Khost and Paktika have sparked a wave of domestic and international reactions. The Taliban government, while condemning this attack, claimed to have targeted objectives along the Durand Line in Pakistani territory in response to it.

Amid the tensions, Pakistani officials claim that Afghan counterparts support the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Afghanistan.

However, Taliban authorities vehemently deny these allegations, emphasizing their efforts to combat terrorism within their borders and accusing Pakistan of neglecting its own responsibilities in addressing cross-border terrorism.

This denial frustrates efforts to address the root causes of instability and terrorism in the region, contributing to ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

