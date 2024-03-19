Faheem Abdullah Unveils Kashmiri Devotional Track 'Waavo' From Album 'Lost; Found'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Artist Faheem Abdullah has unveiled his new song 'Waavo' from the album 'Lost;Found' in collaboration with Kashmiri artist Yawar Abdal.

Faheem has earlier touched the audience's hearts with his independent music like 'Jhelum', 'Tera Hona', 'Ye Yaad', 'Gallan' and many more.

'Waavo' is a devotional song, and is rooted in 'Dua-e-subha', which his late grandfather used to recite.

Talking about the song, Faheem shared: "The audiences have showered immense love on me for my music and I hope I continue to garner the same love for 'Lost; Found' too as this album is very close to my heart and every artist has put their best self forward to bring out the best for our lovely audiences out there."

Rohit Sobti, the Co-Founder of 'Artiste First' said: "Faheem is in the process of finding himself as an artist through the album 'Lost;Found'. This album is his hard work for more than 10 years of the masterpieces which were penned in his diary. This song is so pure that it will definitely take you on a spiritual journey."

On March 9, Faheem had launched the track 'Ishq' from the album 'Lost; Found' in collaboration with Rauhaan Malik.

The song is penned by Amir Ameer.