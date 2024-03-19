10 people die in Haiti as tensions escalate

(MENAFN) Monday witnessed a tragic escalation of violence in Haiti, as at least 10 individuals lost their lives in a suburb of the nation's capital. The turmoil unfolded in Petion-Ville, located on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, where an exchange of gunfire erupted among armed gangs, resulting in devastating casualties, according to reports from local media outlets. The incident underscores the deeply entrenched issues of insecurity and lawlessness plaguing Haiti, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.



Amidst the chaos, Haitian police authorities were quick to emphasize that the security forces played no role in the violence, underscoring the pervasive influence of armed groups perpetuating unrest within the country. Haiti's longstanding struggles with gang violence and political instability have only intensified in recent months, with a surge in kidnappings, killings, armed robberies, and various other forms of violent crime, rendering daily life perilous for many Haitian citizens.



The escalating violence has triggered a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, exacerbating an already strained humanitarian crisis. The resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry last week, following his departure from the island nation to seek refuge in Puerto Rico, serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges confronting Haiti's leadership amidst the ongoing turmoil and instability.



According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Metropolitan Area of Port-au-Prince (MAPAP) has witnessed a notable surge in armed attacks since February 29th, resulting in the displacement of nearly 15,000 individuals from affected neighborhoods. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of violence and instability in Haiti, while also providing essential support and assistance to those affected by the crisis.

