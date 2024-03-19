Deadline For 2Nd Azraq Solar Energy Project Exetnded To April 18

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced an extension of the tender deadline for the construction of the Second Azraq Solar Energy Project.The project, facilitated through a debt swap agreement with the Spanish government signed in 2001, aims to further harness solar energy for sustainable power generation. Interested parties now have until April 18 to submit their bids.Emphasizing the government's commitment to renewable energy development, the ministry clarified that the project will be executed under a "turnkey" contract model. Furthermore, upon completion, the project will seamlessly integrate into the national electricity grid, operating as a fully government-owned entity.The project is envisioned not only as a means to generate electricity from solar power but also as a catalyst for investment in the burgeoning solar energy sector. It is expected to create employment opportunities for local workers, both during the construction phase and ongoing operation. Moreover, the project aligns with broader national objectives to increase the utilization of renewable energy sources in the country's energy portfolio.