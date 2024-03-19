European stock exchanges close mostly lower on Monday except in Italy

(MENAFN) On Monday, European stock exchanges closed mostly lower, with the exception of Italy, reflecting a mixed sentiment across the region. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which encompasses approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, edged down by 0.17 percent, or 0.86 points, to conclude at 503.94. This modest decline reflects the cautious mood prevailing in European markets during the trading session.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index dipped slightly, shedding 0.06 percent or 4.87 points, to settle at 7,722. France's CAC 40 also experienced a minor downturn, trimming 0.2 percent or 16 points, to close at 8,148. Similarly, Germany's DAX 30 index decreased marginally by 0.02 percent, or nearly four points, ending the session at 17,932. These declines suggest a degree of investor uncertainty and hesitation amidst prevailing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.



Meanwhile, Spain's IBEX 35 index registered a marginal loss of 0.01 percent, dropping 1.2 points, to conclude the first trading day of the week at 10,596. However, Italy's FTSE MIB index bucked the trend, exhibiting resilience and closing with a modest gain of 0.93 points, reaching 33,940 at the final bell. This contrasting performance in Italy suggests a degree of optimism or specific market factors driving gains in the country's equities.



Overall, the mixed performance of European stock exchanges reflects the complex array of factors influencing investor sentiment, including ongoing geopolitical tensions, economic data releases, and corporate earnings reports.

