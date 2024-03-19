Australia Postpones T20I Series With Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Cricket Australia (CA) has postponed a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan scheduled for August due to the issue of women and girls' rights.

The series was slated to be hosted by Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

For the third time, CA has declined to play the Afghan team since the re-establishment of IEA in 2021, according to Mail Online.

The Australians had previously cancelled a Test that was scheduled to be played in Hobart in November 2021 and a three-match ODI series that was set for March 2023.

The teams have met in international tournaments, with Australia edging Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup in India on the way to winning the title last year.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday said advice from the government was“that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse.”

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has not yet commented on the CA announcement.

