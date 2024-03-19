Row Over LDF Leader's Photo With EC Ambassador Tovino Thomas Escalates, NDA Claims Poll Code Violation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The left-front candidate V S Sunilkumar of the CPI, faced embarrassment after using a photo featuring popular actor Tovino Thomas in his election campaign. However, he was unaware that Tovino was an ambassador for the Election Commission's voter education campaign. The former minister shared a picture with Tovino Thomas on his social media page, triggering heated debates online. However, it was revealed that Tovino has been engaged as an ambassador for the Election Commission's Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in Kerala.

In a social media post, Tovino said, "My best wishes to all the Loksabha candidates. I wish to hereby convey that I'm the ambassador for Kerala for the Election Commission's SVEEP (Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation) program, and so it is against the law to use my photo or a photo including me for any kind of election campaigning. In case somebody is using it, I wish to clarify that it is without my knowledge or consent. Wishing everyone a fair election experience."

Subsequently, Sunilkumar removed the photo featuring Tovino and stated that he was unaware of the actor's role as an ambassador for the Election Commission's campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA on Monday filed a complaint with the district collector against VS Sunil Kumar. According to the complaint, the LDF leader violated the poll code by posting a picture with actor Tovino Thomas.

Ravikumar Uppath, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Thrissur district coordinator, filed a complaint with the district collector, who is also the returning officer for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The complaint alleged that the Left leader misused the actor's photograph to seek votes, thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The Thrissur constituency is witnessing a triangular contest among actor-politician Suresh Gopi, contesting on a BJP ticket, senior Congress leader and Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan, and former minister and CPI leader Kumar.