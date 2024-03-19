Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukherjee And Others Slay In Glam Outfits At Style Icons Awards

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood celebrities attended the screen and style icons awards last night held at Taj Lands End. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and others attended the fashion event in glam outfits. Let's check out their pictures
Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others attend Style Icons awards last night in their glam best. Let's check out their pictures
Rani Mukherjee attended the event in a classy black suit and pants. The stranded pearl necklace added to the glam quotient
Kiara Advani rocked the event in a cut out light blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh high slit and a flowy tail
Janhvi Kapoor looks dreamy in this nude coloured sweetheart neckline gown. The sheer overlay and the body hugging pattern of the gown adds to the overall charm of the outfit
Disha Patani looks gorgeous in this thigh-slit skirt paired with the maron toned off-shoulder tube top
Sophie Chowdhury slayed in this ice blue gown. Those dangling earrings and her glam makeup added allure to her overall look
Orry wore a see-through black shirt paired with leather black pants and high heel boots to complete the look
MENAFN19032024007385015968ID1107994070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.