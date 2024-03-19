Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukherjee And Others Slay In Glam Outfits At Style Icons Awards

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood celebrities attended the screen and style icons awards last night held at Taj Lands End. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and others attended the fashion event in glam outfits. Let's check out their pictures

Rani Mukherjee attended the event in a classy black suit and pants. The stranded pearl necklace added to the glam quotient

Kiara Advani rocked the event in a cut out light blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh high slit and a flowy tail

Janhvi Kapoor looks dreamy in this nude coloured sweetheart neckline gown. The sheer overlay and the body hugging pattern of the gown adds to the overall charm of the outfit

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in this thigh-slit skirt paired with the maron toned off-shoulder tube top

Sophie Chowdhury slayed in this ice blue gown. Those dangling earrings and her glam makeup added allure to her overall look

Orry wore a see-through black shirt paired with leather black pants and high heel boots to complete the look