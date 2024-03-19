Cold Front Brings Heavy Rainfall, With Potential Flooding

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) - Jordan on Tuesday will experience the effects of a cold and moist air mass, accompanied by a low-pressure system situated northeast of Syria. As a result, temperatures across the country will noticeably drop, with predominantly cold and partly to mostly cloudy conditions prevailing. The inclement weather is further intensified by intermittent heavy rainfall, particularly in western regions, alongside thunder and hail, posing a risk of flooding in valleys and low-lying areas.Northwesterly winds are currently active, with occasional strong gusts reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h in certain areas. However, as nightfall approaches, precipitation is expected to diminish gradually, with wind speeds decreasing and shifting to southwesterly directions at moderate velocities.In light of these weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding potential floods in western areas, including the region surrounding the Dead Sea. Reduced horizontal visibility due to fog and low-lying clouds over mountainous terrain, as well as the threat of strong winds and accompanying gusts, are also highlighted. Additionally, motorists are cautioned about the risk of reduced visibility caused by dust, particularly in desert regions, and the possibility of slippery road conditions in rain-affected areas.Looking ahead, temperatures are forecast to rise on Wednesday, albeit remaining relatively cold across most regions. Warmer conditions are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by the appearance of low-altitude clouds in northern and central areas. Scattered rain showers may occur in northern regions and limited parts of the central areas during the morning hours, with southwesterly winds prevailing at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.Thursday is expected to witness a further increase in temperatures, with mild weather conditions prevailing across most areas. Warm temperatures are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by medium to high altitude cloud cover. Northwesterly winds are expected to prevail at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in various regions of Jordan range from 13-7 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 11-5 in West Amman, 9-4 in the northern highlands, 11-3 in the Sharaa highlands, and 23-14 in the Aqaba Gulf.