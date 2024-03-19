Yogi Adityanath Govt To Renovate 84 Kosi Parikrama Route In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, March 19 (IANS) After the consecration of Shri Ram temple in January, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to revamp the 84 Kosi Parikrama in Ayodhya.

The 84 Kosi Parikrama is a tradition that has been there for thousands of years, with the belief that it delivers the performer from the cycle of birth and death.

According to Hindu belief, the king of Ayodhya performed the 'yagna' in the 'treta yug' at a place in Makhura in Basti district of U.P., which included circumnavigating the six districts in the region.

Some religious leaders believe that the right place to start the Parikrama (circumambulation) should be Basti instead of Ayodhya.

The dates for 84 Kosi Yatra are fixed and takes place in the month of Chaitra.

R. P. Yadav, Deputy Director of Tourism, Ayodhya Zone, said that the government has accepted the estimate sent for the renovation of the Parikrama route and has approved a budget of Rs 20.64 crore.

The Tourism Department is also developing about six religious places located on 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg as tourist destinations.

He said that under this, a large number of religious places along this route, such as Shravan Kumar Ashram, Aastik Ashram, Rishi Chyawan Ashram, Medha Rishi Ashram, Shri Bandhu Baba Ashram and Maharishi Bamdev Ashram, are being renovated.

The Tourism Department is further developing them as religious tourist destinations by providing rest houses, water and electricity, roads, food shops, pillars, entrance gates, signages, seating, interpretation walls, toilets and basic facilities for travellers at the six sites.