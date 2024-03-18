Elections In Russia: What's Behind The Putin System And Its Retention Of Power?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Russia holds a presidential election this weekend, and the winner is already clear. How has Vladimir Putin managed to cement such power over the years? Join the discussion on“dialogue”!



Deutsch de Wahlen in Russland: Welche Faktoren begünstigen das System Putin und seinen Machterhalt? Original Read more: Wahlen in Russland: Welche Faktoren begünstigen das System Putin und seinen Machterhalt? Français fr Vladimir Poutine: sauveur des valeurs traditionnelles ou dangereux réactionnaire? Read more: Vladimir Poutine: sauveur des valeurs traditionnelles ou dangereux réactionnaire?

This content was published on March 14, 2024 - 15:42 5 minutes Matthias Hug, SRF

Since the fall of the Iron Curtain, one man in particular has shaped the image of Russia: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. What are the factors which favour the Putin system and its retention of power?

The editorial team behind“dialogue”, a project run by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo's parent company, has put together a selection of articles and multimedia from across Switzerland on the topic of the upcoming elections in Russia. The selection is translated into the four Swiss national languages as well as English.

1952: Born in Leningrad (today St Petersburg)

1975: Graduates from Leningrad University

1975 – 1991: KGB agent (“Committee for State Security”)

1985 – 1990: spy in Dresden, GDR (German Democratic Republic)

1991 – 1996: close adviser to the mayor of St Petersburg

1998 – 1999: Director of the FSB (“Federal security Service of the Russian Federation”, a successor organisation to the KGB)

1999 – 2000: Prime minister of Russia

1999 – 2008: Acting president and, since 2000, president of Russia

2008 – 2012: Prime minister of Russia

Since 2012: President of Russia

Rewriting history, indoctrinating youth

Under Putin, the course of history has changed – quite literally: among other things, the Kremlin leader invented an impending genocide in the Donbass region to justify his invasion of Ukraine.



This fabricated narrative is now being taught as fact to Russian schoolchildren, as a look at the latest history books in Russian schools shows.

>> Watch ̈this Swiss public television, RTS, report on how history serves as a means to secure power in Russia:

External Content Repression of the opposition

One of the world's most famous political prisoners recently paid for his opposition with his life: Alexei Navalny. Navalny survived poisoning by Novichok, was arrested when he returned to Russia after treatment in Germany, and served several prison sentences, including one for extremism. By the end of 2023 he was transferred to a penitentiary in Siberia.

Oleg Radzinsky is a writer and Soviet dissident who served several years in prison and in Siberia“for anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda”. He as well as the Russian writer Mikhail Shishkin now live in Switzerland. It is clear to them that Navalny was murdered and did not die, as the Kremlin claims, of“natural causes”.

>> After Navalny's death, the two Russian writers Oleg Radzinsky and Mikhail Shishkin reacted exclusively for SWI swissinfo :

More More Oleg Radzinsky: 'I hope Alexei Navalny's death will wake up Western politicians'

This content was published on Feb 17, 2024 Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny died on Friday in a Siberian prison. Exclusive reactions from Oleg Radzinsky and Mikhail Shishkin, two Russian writers in Switzerland.

Read more: Oleg Radzinsky: 'I hope Alexei Navalny's death will wake up Western politicians'

Navalny was the great bearer of hope for a Russia without Putin, and his funeral marked a last stand against the repressive state which Russia has become in recent years. Thousands of Russians flocked to his grave, and many were arrested. Even today, many flowers adorn the resting place of the Kremlin opponent.



>> Listen to the Swiss public radio, SRF, report with voices of the people paying their respect at Navalny's grave:

External Content 'Traditional' Russia

Russia is distancing itself from anything liberal. For example, Maria Vedunova, who holds a doctorate in biology, said humanity has made a“huge mistake” in giving women the opportunity to receive an education. In her opinion, this step marks the death of Russian culture and civilisation. The Kremlin meanwhile gratefully accepts this narrative.

“Traditional values” are at the heart of the regime's rhetoric in Russia. In other words: stricter abortion laws, clamping down on the LGBTIQ+ scene, and the demonisation of everything that comes from the West.

>>The following broadcast by Swiss public radio, RTS, takes a closer look at this“traditional” Russia:

External Content Media propaganda

Despite all the sanctions, the Russian government still cares about what the West thinks. This was also evident when Russian state television recently edited a documentary made by former SRF Russia correspondent Christof Franzen to fit its narrative: instead of the range of opinions depicted in the original version by Franzen, only hard-working and – above all – patriotic Russians were shown.

>> According to journalists, this is not an isolated case. Watch the Swiss public television, SRF, report on the topic:

External Content More More When Russian state TV re-interprets a Swiss documentary

This content was published on Mar 1, 2024 Russian state television has broadcast footage – shortened, falsified, and misused – made by its Swiss counterpart, SRF.

Read more: When Russian state TV re-interprets a Swiss documentary No broad internal support for Putin

However, Putin does not have broad support among the Russian population, as the well-known regime critic and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov states in an interview with Swiss public television RTS. But Putin can count on two important population groups that benefit from his regime: people above the age of 65 and a new middle class working in the security apparatus. Together with their families, they make up tens of millions of people.

>> Watch the whole interview with regime critic Dmitry Muratov:

External Content

What do you think? Is Vladimir Putin a defender of traditional values or a dangerous reactionary? Join the debate on“dialogue”!

External Content What is“dialogue”?

Adapted from German by Claire Micallef/dos



Oleg Radzinsky: 'I hope Alexei Navalny's death will wake up Western politicians' When Russian state TV re-interprets a Swiss documentary

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more More Will Russia ever experience democracy?

This content was published on Jul 5, 2022 Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed Kyiv closer to the West and democracy. But what path will Russia choose?

Read more: Will Russia ever experience democracy? More 'The Russian language in Ukraine is another victim of the war'

This content was published on May 20, 2023 Ukrainian author Andrei Kurkov on Putin's invasion, Switzerland, and the Russian language.

Read more: 'The Russian language in Ukraine is another victim of the war' More Russian media in Switzerland: A mix of propaganda and anti-regime critics

This content was published on Apr 22, 2022 Only a few Russian-language media exist in Switzerland. We looked at their position on Putin's war and found a mixed bag.

Read more: Russian media in Switzerland: A mix of propaganda and anti-regime critics More Boris Bondarev: the Kremlin sees Switzerland as under US orders

This content was published on Sep 7, 2022 Boris Bondarev resigned from his post as a Russian diplomat in Geneva after the invasion of Ukraine. He speaks to SWI swissinfo about his decision.

Read more: Boris Bondarev: the Kremlin sees Switzerland as under US orders More Alexei Navalny: spontaneous memorial events held in Switzerland

This content was published on Feb 17, 2024 Around 300 people gathered in Zurich on Friday for a memorial event following the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Read more: Alexei Navalny: spontaneous memorial events held in Switzerland