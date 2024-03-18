FM Bayramov Meets With NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Azernews reports.

The meeting touched upon the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches importance to further developing of cooperation with NATO, particularly the joint activities within the Partnership for Peace programme, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, aimed at advancing international peace and security, is evident in efforts related to reforming, strengthening, and enhancing qualifications in relevant spheres.

Shedding light on the preparatory efforts for hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29 this year, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov mentioned the proactive measures undertaken by Azerbaijan to combat the threat of climate change.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided insights into the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction efforts during the post-conflict period, addressing the mine threat and the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He underscored the crucial support needed from the international community to combat landmines, which pose a significant challenge to citizen security and impede ongoing reconstruction efforts. Regarding the historical context surrounding the advancement of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the country's persistent efforts to fully capitalize on the opportunities presented in this regard.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed peacekeeping missions of Azerbaijan within the cooperation with NATO and stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of the NATO Allies. Jens Stoltenberg expressed assurance that the country's presidency of COP29 in the current year, would contribute to synergy between energy security and the fight against climate change.

The two also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.