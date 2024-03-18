FM Bayramov Meets With NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with NATO
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Azernews reports.
The meeting touched upon the cooperation agenda between
Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the post-conflict situation in the
region.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches
importance to further developing of cooperation with NATO,
particularly the joint activities within the Partnership for Peace
programme, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.
Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, aimed at
advancing international peace and security, is evident in efforts
related to reforming, strengthening, and enhancing qualifications
in relevant spheres.
Shedding light on the preparatory efforts for hosting the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29 this year, Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov mentioned the proactive measures undertaken by Azerbaijan
to combat the threat of climate change.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided insights into the ongoing
large-scale restoration and construction efforts during the
post-conflict period, addressing the mine threat and the
reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He
underscored the crucial support needed from the international
community to combat landmines, which pose a significant challenge
to citizen security and impede ongoing reconstruction efforts.
Regarding the historical context surrounding the advancement of the
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
emphasized the country's persistent efforts to fully capitalize on
the opportunities presented in this regard.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed peacekeeping
missions of Azerbaijan within the cooperation with NATO and
stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy
security of the NATO Allies. Jens Stoltenberg expressed assurance
that the country's presidency of COP29 in the current year, would
contribute to synergy between energy security and the fight against
climate change.
The two also exchanged views on other regional and international
issues of mutual interest.
