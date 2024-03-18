Govt To Fill Over 12,000 Vacancies In J&K

As per an official document , the Jammu and Kashmir administration will fill 12,264 positions that have been lying vacant in various government departments for many years.

The document said that the government since 2019, has filled as many as 31,830 vacancies in various government departments through multiple recruitment drives.

“These 31,830 selections have been made in a fair, transparent, and expeditious manner. Interviews have been dispensed for the posts upto the pay level-5,” it said.

Official sources said

that the vacancies are to be filled in departments including health, Jal Shakti, social welfare department, rural development department and others.

“The government has already enlisted the number of vacancies in various departments. We have a large number of vacant posts in the health department. Multiple recruitment drives shall follow this year and all the vacant posts will be filled in a speedy manner,” they said.

Officials said the recruitment drive will prioritize transparency and efficiency, adhering to established guidelines and procedures.

The selection process is expected to be conducted rigorously, ensuring merit-based appointments to maintain the integrity of the civil services.

“By filling these vacancies, the government aims to strengthen its workforce, streamline service delivery, and promote inclusive development across the region,” they said.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir as per the Ministry of State for Labour and Employment has recorded a decrease in the unemployment rate for graduate persons of age 15 years.

As per the ministry, during 2021-22, the estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) in Jammu and Kashmir was 22.8% for graduate persons of age 15 years. During 2022-23, the estimated unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 for graduates aged 15 years.

It is worth to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Home department has recently referred more than 4,000 vacancies in police constable posts to the Services Selection Board .

