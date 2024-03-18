Int'l Tender Announced For Developing Marine Infrastructure Of Anaklia Deep Sea Port Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Economy of Georgia on Monday said it had
announced an international tender for the construction of the
marine infrastructure for Anaklia deep sea port, a project
earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The body added the tender documentation - based on procurement
procedures of the World Bank - had been sent to the“Big Four
dredging companies” of Boskalis, DEME, Jan De Nul and Van Oord.
The body added the decision of sending the tender documents to
the European companies had come after talks with the international
consulting company HAEDES B.V.
The Ministry also said a“single-stage procurement procedure
using limited international market approaches” would be used for
the procurement, with invited bidders submitting tender proposals
for technical and financial aspects.
Participants have been given 45 days to ask clarifying questions
regarding the tender documentation and prepare competitive tender
proposals.
The technical and financial evaluation of the proposals
submitted by the bidders will be ensured by a tender commission
specially created by Anaklia Sea Port entity, founded in 2023 by
the Georgian state together with international consultants.
The Ministry said the entity had already carried out preparatory
works for the construction of marine infrastructure on site.
