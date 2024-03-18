Int'l Tender Announced For Developing Marine Infrastructure Of Anaklia Deep Sea Port Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Economy of Georgia on Monday said it had announced an international tender for the construction of the marine infrastructure for Anaklia deep sea port, a project earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body added the tender documentation - based on procurement procedures of the World Bank - had been sent to the“Big Four dredging companies” of Boskalis, DEME, Jan De Nul and Van Oord.

The body added the decision of sending the tender documents to the European companies had come after talks with the international consulting company HAEDES B.V.

The Ministry also said a“single-stage procurement procedure using limited international market approaches” would be used for the procurement, with invited bidders submitting tender proposals for technical and financial aspects.

Participants have been given 45 days to ask clarifying questions regarding the tender documentation and prepare competitive tender proposals.

The technical and financial evaluation of the proposals submitted by the bidders will be ensured by a tender commission specially created by Anaklia Sea Port entity, founded in 2023 by the Georgian state together with international consultants.

The Ministry said the entity had already carried out preparatory works for the construction of marine infrastructure on site.