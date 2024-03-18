U.S. Should Designate Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism - Senator Graham

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Senator Lindsey Graham intends to initiate a bill in the U.S. to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

He said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

As for Putin's election, it is illegitimate, Graham said. According to him, Putin is an illegitimate president who is running a terrorist state. Graham said his response to Putin's election when he gets back to Washington would be to introduce a bill recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law.

According to him, the data provided in Russia regarding the results of the pseudo-elections, which testify to Putin's victory, are so impressive that no one simply believes them. The senator said the election results had been rigged and called the Russian dictator a war criminal.

President Zelensky, Senator Graham discuss role of U.S. aid to Ukraine

Graham called on the Biden administration to support the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

He also added that the sanctions were not working as they should. Russia's economy is too strong, and we need to redouble our efforts to pursue their economic assets, Graham said. The bottom line is that designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism will make secondary sanctions more significant, so countries like India, China and others doing business with Russia will do so at their own peril, the senator said.