Linkedin Likely To Soon Have Games To Make You Spend More Time On Platform: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) LinkedIn helps people find jobs and it even has a feed where people share their thoughts and posts. But games could soon be available on the professional platform as well. That's correct, according to sources, LinkedIn may soon challenge both Apple and Netflix with its in-app games.

According to TechCrunch, LinkedIn, which has more than a billion members today, is developing a new gaming experience. The first three early attempts are video games with the names "Inference," "Crossclimb," and "Queens."

A company spokesperson confirmed they are working on gaming, but there is no official launch date yet.



The spokesman stated in a statement, "We're experimenting with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations."

Activision Blizzard and Xbox are part of Microsoft's game division, which brought in $7.1 billion in sales during the most recent quarter. In October of last year, the business successfully acquired Activision Blizzard, a gaming firm.

It is clear that LinkedIn wants to increase the average spend time on the app and it sees gaming as the ideal avenue to enter and appeal to more users.

On PC and mobile platforms, gaming apps are often rated as the most popular, which increases platform revenue and user engagement. Specifically, the puzzle-based casual games are quite popular among smartphone users.









Over the years, LinkedIn has continued to experiment by adding several new features to increase user engagement. The main goal of these initiatives is to make widely used products appropriate for a professional audience, with an emphasis on work-related activities and information.