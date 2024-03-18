Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

Report Highlights:

How big is the cosmetic dentistry market ?

The global cosmetic dentistry market size reached US$

24.9

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$

42.3

Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

6.07%

during

2024-2032.

Cosmetic dentistry focuses on improving the aesthetic appearance of teeth, gums, and overall oral presentation. Unlike general or restorative dentistry, which addresses functional issues such as tooth decay or gum disease, the primary aim of cosmetic dentistry is to enhance the visual appeal of one's smile. A wide array of treatments falls under this domain, including teeth whitening, veneers, bonding, and orthodontic adjustments. One notable characteristic of cosmetic dentistry is the use of advanced materials like dental-grade porcelain that mimics the natural appearance of tooth enamel. Additionally, procedures are often minimally invasive, preserving as much of the natural tooth structure as possible. Advanced imaging technology is frequently employed to preview expected outcomes, allowing patients to make informed decisions about their treatment plans.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the cosmetic dentistry industry?

The growing demand for aesthetic dental improvements and smile makeovers worldwide is fueling substantial growth in the cosmetic dentistry sector. Additionally, federal and state healthcare initiatives aimed at improving oral health are having a synergistic effect on the development and adoption of cosmetic dental procedures. Moreover, dental practices across the globe are increasingly incorporating cosmetic dentistry for its functional attributes, such as improved oral health and alignment, thereby diversifying its range of applications. In line with this trend, significant investments in dental technology, research, and materials are stimulating innovations in procedures like teeth whitening, veneers, and bonding, contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, professionals in the dental healthcare system, including orthodontists and prosthodontists, are acknowledging cosmetic dentistry as an efficient and viable complement to traditional dental care, presenting extensive opportunities for market growth. This trend bodes well for the global cosmetic dentistry market as it aligns with global movements toward aesthetic improvement, healthcare advancement, and patient-centered care.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Dental Systems and Equipment



Instrument Delivery Systems



Dental Chairs



Dental Handpieces



Light Curing Equipment



Dental Scaling Units



Dental CAM/CAD Systems



Dental Lasers

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Crowns and Bridges

Dental Veneers

Orthodontic Braces

Bonding Agents

Inlays and Outlays Whitening

Breakup by End User:



Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



3M Company

BIOLASE Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Planmeca Oy,

Roland DG Corporation Temrex Corporation

