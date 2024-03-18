Pakistan Govt Initiates Second Phase Of Afghan Migrants Expulsion

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Ministry of Interior of Pakistan has instructed the Punjab provincial government to initiate the second phase of the expulsion of Afghan citizens starting from April 15th.

According to reports from Pakistan's international media, in this phase, holders of“Afghan Citizenship Cards” will be deported from the country.

Sources mentioned that the federal government will provide a list of cardholders to the Punjab provincial government, which will be shared with the police and other law enforcement agencies.

The media reported that holders of citizenship cards are being asked to voluntarily return to Afghanistan initially; otherwise, they will face detention and deportation.

Sources further informed the media that information regarding Afghan citizenship cardholders is in the federal government's possession, eliminating past problems encountered in tracking illegal foreign nationals.

International news, citing its sources, has written that after the completion of the second phase of expelling foreign citizens, in the third phase, holders of PR (Permanent Residence) cards will be expelled.

It is worth mentioning that in the first phase of expelling undocumented migrants from Pakistan, which began late last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants were forcibly and voluntarily returned to Afghanistan via border crossings.

The expulsion occurred during a dire humanitarian crisis amid harsh winter conditions in the country. This situation has presented returnees with challenges, including a lack of food, shelter, clean water, and job opportunities.

