Kate Middleton Spotted Shopping With Prince William As Wild Conspiracy Theories Do Rounds On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid strong speculations about her health conditions, Kate Middleton was seen by onlookers in a“happy, relaxed and healthy” mood, according to The Sun. On Saturday, March 16, Kate was reportedly seen visiting her favourite farm shop around a mile from her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.“After all the rumours that had been going round, I was stunned to see them there,” the publication quoted a witness at the farm shop in Windsor.

Also Read: Social media abuzz with conspiracy theories surrounding UK's Royal Family“Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren't with them, but it's such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops,” the witness added also spent the morning with none other than her husband, Prince William. The Royal couple watched their kids, George (10), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5), play sports, the publication added Read: Kate Middleton health crisis: 'Extremely important' update likely to come at any momentThe Princess of Wales wants to speak about her health struggles, but not before her return to frontline duties, the publication added.“She and William are at their most open when out interacting with the public. I can see a world in which the Princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it,” The Sun quoted a friend of the family as saying Read: Kate Middleton: 'Manipulated' post-surgery image fans conspiracy theories further; news agencies issue 'kill notice'“They appreciate the public's love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” the friend added theories emergeConspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's health have been doing rounds for quite some time now. It was earlier speculated that the princess could be in a coma. A flurry of whispers surrounding Kate questioned her prolonged absence from public appearances.“You're telling me that Kate Middleton-the same woman who posed outside the hospital like a freaking supermodel mere hours after giving birth-suddenly requires months of recovery before showing her face? And the British press now magically respects privacy? This feels...sinister,” read a viral post on X (formerly Twitter).

