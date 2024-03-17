Cabinet Approves National Earthquake, Cyber Threats Plans

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet approved on Sunday the national plan to deal with earthquakes during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh.

The plan, devised by the National Centre for Security and Crises Management, is a result of feedback from the“Darb Al Aman/3” (Path to Safety) exercise, aiming to coordinate national efforts to manage the circumstances and aftermath of earthquakes.

The Cabinet also approved the national plan to mitigate the effects of cyber threats and incidents. This plan aims to ensure the continuity of operations while safeguarding individuals, property and information.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali said that supervisory teams conducted 116 inspection rounds from March 7 to 13 over 2,164 establishments and resulted in 89 violations.

Shamali also said that since the beginning of the year, over 19,000 establishments have been inspected, leading to approximately 1,023 recorded violations, adding that the ministry received and addressed 414 complaints during the period.



