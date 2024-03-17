Russian Volunteer Fighters Raise Their Flags In Belgorod Region's Kozinka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of several Russian volunteer formations raised their flags in the village of Kozinka, Russia's Belgorod region, on Sunday, March 17.

The Siberian Battalion announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Flags of the Siberian Battalion and RDK [Russian Volunteer Corps] are in the village of Kozinka," the fighters of the volunteer formations said.

They added that a "limited special operation" of volunteer forces in the Russian Federation is ongoing.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Siberian Battalion -- Russian volunteer formations fighting on the side of Ukraine -- entered Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions on March 12 as part of a joint operation.

Photo: Siberian Battalion / Telegram