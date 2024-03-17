Spain's Defense Minister: Peace In Europe Is Under Threat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has addressed her nation in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons.

That's according to El Mundo , Ukrinform reports.

"The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, stressed this Sunday that Vladimir Putin is 'an enormous threat to neighboring countries and also the international community as a whole. Today, a ballistic missile can perfectly reach Spain from Russia'," the news story said.

"I would like to appeal to Spanish society because sometimes I have the perception that we are not aware of the enormous danger that exists at this moment. And not only in Ukraine but also in Gaza and in the Sahel, where I am very pessimistic with the situation," she said.

Regarding the request for the EU rearmament by several of its leaders, Robles said that the "threat is total and absolute." "All you have to do is listen to Putin's latest statements, in which he talks about the possibility of nuclear aggression," she said.

"Europe has to be aware that the danger is very close; it is not a pure hypothesis, it is real. The countries bordering Russia perceive it very well; perhaps those of us in the south do not have that awareness," Robles said.

"We must be fully aware that our democratic values and peace in Europe are under threat," she added.

At the same time, Robles opposed French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of sending troops to Ukraine.

"We, like most NATO countries, do not think that it is appropriate to send troops into Ukraine now, because that would mean an escalation. And at this moment, we must avoid escalation at all costs," Robles said.

