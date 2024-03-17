Two Held In Rajasthan With Illegal Weapons

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) The Anti Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has arrested two persons on charges of selling illegal weapons to dacoits and local criminals, an official said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Indralal and Narendra Singh.

Both were arrested on Sunday.

The officials also recovered 20 firearms and 32 live cartridges from their possession.

Additional Director General of Police, Dinesh MN, who heads the Anti Gangster Task Force, said that a huge quantity of equipment used in manufacturing illegal weapons was seized by raiding the factory for making illegal weapons.

"The arrested persons also had a criminal record in the past," he said.

Both were on their way to supply arms and cartridges to the dacoits and other criminals in the Dang area.