Jordanian King, Singaporean FM Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan the serious developments in Gaza, including the catastrophic humanitarian conditions there, as the Israeli occupation's aggression that started on October 7 continues.
During their meeting in the Jordanian capital, the King of Jordan renewed calls for an end to the war on Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the sustainable provision of sufficient aid entering the Gaza Strip.
Both sides stressed the need to find a prospect for a political solution that establishes a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
