Jazan's Heritage And Cultural Treasures Revealed At Saterah Al-Harisi's Museum

Jazan – Asdaf News:

“Saterah Al-Harisi” Museum named after the woman who established it in the Al-Dayer Governorate, Jazan.

In addition to artefacts that date back more than 150 years, the museum holds a collection of pieces that highlight the craft of tanning and leather crafting. The importance of women's participation in many facets of life and their important function in the mountainous region of Jazan are attested to by these artefacts.

Traditional accessories and ornaments, including jewellery, prayer beads, and house and car décor, are also on display in the museum.

Saterah claims that there are two thousand items made of leather and palm fronds in her private museum. Agricultural implements, cooking pots, measuring cups, traditional attire, and vintage women's jewellery are some of the things on exhibit. In addition to wooden utensils, the museum displays a variety of tools used in the harvesting, roasting, and processing of coffee.

Saterah's passion for handicrafts and expertise in embroidery, tanning, and leatherwork have fueled her dedication to establishing her museum and collecting historical artifacts. Her collection, a significant treasure trove, holds great historical value.–SPA