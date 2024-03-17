Oleshchuk Shows Ukrainian Air Defenses Downing Russian Drones On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk has demonstrated the work of Ukraine's air defense forces shooting down enemy targets on the southern axis.

A respective video has been published on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.

"March 17, 2024. Southern axis. That's what happens every night... I am thankful to the defenders of the sky for their successful combat work," Oleshchuk said.

In the early hours of March 17, Ukrainian forces downed 14 Russian Shahed drones in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.