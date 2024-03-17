Health Minister: Expanding Al-Bahar Eye Center Part Of Plan To Expand Sector

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Sunday said expansion of Mohammad Al-Bahar Eye Center is part of the ministry's plan to expand the sector and provide integrated medical services.

Minister Al-Awadhi was speaking during the inauguration of the center's expansion, with a donation from inheritors of the late Mohammad Al-Bahar, in Sabah Al-Salem health district.

The minister indicated that the renovation includes construction of three floors, containing a small surgery room and emergency clinics. The first floor hosts three main operation rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and the second floor includes the ward for sanitizing surgery tools.

Indicating that the ministry is executing a 100-day renovation project, the minister affirmed that the expansion is proceeding in tandem with training the medical cadres and issuing regulations that serve the governance of the medical sector.

He revealed that a new clinic would be opened in Al-Metlaa in the near future.

For his part, the head of the eyes divisions at the MoH Dr. Ahmad Al-Fodari said in a statement that Al-Bahar Center is one of the pioneering medical centers in Kuwait since 1999, when it kicked off with four operation rooms. With the expansion, the number of the operation rooms has reached 17 large rooms and six small ones.

Building new operation rooms in addition to the emergency surgery ward will be helpful to shorten the waiting durations for the patients, Dr. Fodari added. (end)

mrf











MENAFN17032024000071011013ID1107986957