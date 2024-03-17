Germany supports French urge to weaponize Ukraine with long-range arms

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Germany's backing for a joint European effort, alongside France, to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities with long-range weapons. Speaking at a press conference in Berlin alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Scholz revealed plans to establish a new "capability coalition" aimed at providing Ukrainian forces with advanced military equipment.



During the conference, Scholz emphasized the agreement among European nations to enhance their production of military assets and procure additional weaponry for Ukraine from the global market. Specifically, he highlighted the formation of a coalition focusing on long-range rocket artillery, although precise details regarding the initiative were not disclosed.



The announcement echoes Macron's recent proposal to lead a coalition focused on supplying Ukraine with medium and long-range missiles and bombs. Macron's initiative, announced after a summit of Ukraine's supporters in Paris, aims to strengthen Ukraine's capacity for deep strikes against adversary targets.



While Ukraine has already received long-range cruise missiles from countries like France and the United Kingdom, including Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG missiles, additional support is being sought amid the suspension of American aid. The depletion of existing missile supplies underscores the urgency for further assistance to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.



Germany's endorsement of the initiative underscores a broader European commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts against Russian aggression. The establishment of the new capability coalition signifies a collaborative effort among European nations to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities and safeguard its sovereignty.

