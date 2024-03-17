Former M16 chief claims UK at war with Russia

(MENAFN) Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, has issued a stark warning, asserting that Britain is currently embroiled in a "gray war" with Russia, with both authorities and the public failing to grasp the gravity of the situation. In an interview with Politico, Dearlove highlighted the insufficient funding allocated to the United Kingdom military to effectively counter the perceived threats posed by Moscow and Beijing.



Dearlove's concerns come in the wake of the United Kingdom government's recent budget announcement, which saw no increase in defense spending, maintaining it at 2 percent of the country's GDP. Despite this seemingly unchanged allocation, Dearlove contends that the United Kingdom's military capabilities are underfunded, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical tensions.



The former spy chief emphasized the urgent need for the British authorities to make tough decisions and prioritize defense spending. Dearlove argued that the current allocation falls short of what is necessary to address the challenges posed by adversaries such as Russia. He advocated for an increase in defense spending to at least 2.5 percent of GDP, citing the importance of bolstering the nation's naval capabilities and increasing troop levels.



Dearlove's concerns extend beyond budgetary allocations, as he stressed the importance of manpower in modern warfare, particularly in light of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



He highlighted the significant reduction in the size of the British army since 2006, noting that the current troop levels are insufficient to meet the demands of contemporary security challenges.



As tensions between Russia and Western nations continue to escalate, Dearlove's warnings serve as a sobering reminder of the need for adequate defense preparedness and strategic planning. The implications of his remarks underscore the broader debate surrounding defense spending priorities and the perceived threats to national security in an increasingly complex global landscape.

