XXVII Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League To Be Concluded Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The XXVII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be
concluded today.
Azernews reports, citing Idman that the champion of Azerbaijan will visit
Tovuz.
"Garabagh", which said goodbye to the Europa League, will be the
guest of "Turan Tovuz", which has not lost for 7 games. This
season, the matches between the teams have been productive. The
game in Baku ended with a 3:0 victory for "Garabagh", and a
fruitful draw was recorded in Tovuz - 2:2.
The meeting between "Sumqayit" and "Sabah", which are in the
neighboring ranks, is eagerly awaited. Both sides are competing for
a place in the European Cups and the winner could have a huge
advantage.
It should be noted that in the first games of the tour,
"Neftchi" defeated "Sabail" (3:0), "Zira" defeated "Kapaz" (2:1),
"Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Gabala" split the points in half (1:1).

Azerbaijan Premier League
Round XXVII
March 17
16:00. "Turan Tovuz" - "Garabagh"
Chief referee: Tural Gurbanov
Tovuz city stadium
19:00. "Sumgayit" - "Sabah"
Chief referee: Aliyar Agayev
Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade
Scorers: Olavio Juninho (Garabagh) - 15 goals, Alexander
Ramalingom (Sabail) - 11 goals
