XXVII Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League To Be Concluded Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The XXVII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be concluded today.

Azernews reports, citing Idman that the champion of Azerbaijan will visit Tovuz.

"Garabagh", which said goodbye to the Europa League, will be the guest of "Turan Tovuz", which has not lost for 7 games. This season, the matches between the teams have been productive. The game in Baku ended with a 3:0 victory for "Garabagh", and a fruitful draw was recorded in Tovuz - 2:2.

The meeting between "Sumqayit" and "Sabah", which are in the neighboring ranks, is eagerly awaited. Both sides are competing for a place in the European Cups and the winner could have a huge advantage.

It should be noted that in the first games of the tour, "Neftchi" defeated "Sabail" (3:0), "Zira" defeated "Kapaz" (2:1), "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Gabala" split the points in half (1:1). ).

Azerbaijan Premier League

Round XXVII

March 17

16:00. "Turan Tovuz" - "Garabagh"

Chief referee: Tural Gurbanov

Tovuz city stadium

19:00. "Sumgayit" - "Sabah"

Chief referee: Aliyar Agayev

Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade







Scorers: Olavio Juninho (Garabagh) - 15 goals, Alexander Ramalingom (Sabail) - 11 goals