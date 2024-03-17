Starry Splendour At Bulgari's Holi Celebration

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANSlife) The private residence of the Ambani family - Antilia saw a vibrant gala of Holi in Mumbai. The Magnificent Roman High Jeweller, Bulgari also known as the master of coloured gemstones, celebrated the Indian festival of Colours, with 'A Roman Holi' co-hosted with Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

The evening was an ode to Bulgari's love for India and its deep connection to its rich cultural heritage.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bulgari's global ambassador, embraced the spirit of the Maison at the gathering. She asserts, "Holi is one of my favourite festivals, and I'm thrilled to be celebrating it with Bulgari as 'A Roman Holi,' a concept that beautifully blends innovation with the rich traditions of both India and Italy. This event holds a special place in my heart as Bulgari's Heritage Collection draws inspiration from the Navratna, uniting the celebrated cultures and traditions of India and Italy on a global stage. Bulgari's dedication to diversity and its practice of imbibing cultural heritage to craft its legacy has always resonated with me. I am looking forward to witnessing how we can serve as inspirations to build a heritage that elevates the grandeur of both countries."

For this special occasion, Bulgari featured nine varieties of necklaces from its Heritage Collection, inspired by the Navratna, a talisman connected to Indian astrology, expressing Maison's love for coloured gemstones. Highlighting rubies, sapphires, emeralds, amethysts, pearls, diamonds, citrines and peridots. Exceptional creations from the 1980s embody Italian craftsmanship and a daring tribute to colours.

The evening unfolded with immersive experiences that connected the art of colour with the brilliance of precious stones. Jasleen Royal's mesmerising live performance has set a vibrant mood for the evening.

Amongst the other attendees who graced the event were Jean Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari, and Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Creative Director of Jewellery, 'Andhadhun' star, and a friend of the Maison, Ayushmann Khurrana, fashion icon Athiya Shetty, the 'Dhak Dhak Girl' Madhuri Dixit, actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty.

Thrilled with the success of the evening, Jean Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari shared,“The relationship India has with jewellery goes beyond aesthetic appeal. It is a form of expression, that connects the past with the present. The concept of 'A Roman Holi' ties in all these nuances through colours and celebration. Highlighting our heritage collection of coloured gemstones in the aura of Holi paying tribute to Indian Navratna was an exhilarating moment for us.”

'A Roman Holi' aims to forge an enduring tie between India and the Maison that will lend endless creative expressions.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...