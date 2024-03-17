Bad weather leads to closure of Oslo airport

(MENAFN) The primary airport serving the Norwegian capital, Oslo, has been temporarily shut down until at least 1:00 GMT, according to an announcement by airport operator Avinor on Saturday. The closure comes in response to adverse weather conditions characterized by stormy winds and heavy snowfall, posing significant challenges for both aircraft and ground crew operations. Avinor, in a statement on its website, cited the combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and intense rainfall as contributing factors leading to the decision to suspend airport operations.



Emphasizing the importance of traveler awareness and adherence to airline communications, Avinor underscored the necessity for passengers to remain informed about flight statuses and any updates provided by airlines operating in Norway. An Avinor spokesperson noted that the company intends to reassess the situation by 13:00 GMT to determine the feasibility of resuming airport activities, contingent upon improved weather conditions and operational safety.



The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued two warnings in response to the prevailing weather conditions. A yellow warning for strong winds remains in effect until 15:00 GMT, highlighting the potential hazards posed by gusty winds. Additionally, a warning for snowfall has been issued until 16:00 GMT, signaling the continued risk of heavy snow accumulation in the region. The coordinated efforts between Avinor and meteorological authorities reflect a proactive approach aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of travelers amidst challenging weather conditions, underscoring the importance of caution and preparedness during adverse weather events.

