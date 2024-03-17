LFW X FDCI: Triptii Lifts Glam Quotient In Shantnu And Nikhil's Ode To 'Strong Women'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) National crush Triptii Dimri did not fail at winning hearts once again, but this time it was as a showstopper for the ace couturiers Shantnu And Nikhil at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Triptii brought the curtains down as she strutted the runway on the fourth day of the fashion extravaganza, where the designer duo brought the curtains down with their latest Spring Summer collection christened 'You', an ode to strong women.

Shantnu said:“The idea was to pivot from who we are as a brand and we have always believed that there is a very strong voice of femininity but it is surrounded by the overtones of masculinity that we are known for."

"The idea was to bring in more sartorial experience and move away from the conventional thought process of what couture is. It was all about strong women and an ode to our mother, who always played that role as a strong woman,” he added.

Dressed in a corseted bodice and a fitted sequinned skirt, Triptii made a dramatic entry on the runway in a car. Looking every-inch-stunning, the actress completed her look with lace gloves, smokey eyes and a voluminous blowout.

Triptii said that she was truly honoured to be a part of the collection by Shantnu and Nikhil, which stands for women and women being confident.

“Being confident and being inherently powerful in their own beautiful version. I have said this several times and I am going to say it again that there is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman.”

Staying true to the label's ideologies, the collection was all about luxury, shimmery sequins, bedazzling metals and classic lace.

Nikhil from the duo said:“Our parents brought us up like a team and I remember since we were kids, Shantnu and I have always been together, doing almost everything together and that's all ode to our parents."

"They gave us the upbringing to understand that you cannot do anything on your own... I want to take this opportunity and tell our team back in the office that it is one big family. This particular show is for all of them coming from our parents.”