SOCAR President Meets With World Economic Forum Officials

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic
(SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Espen Mehlum, the Head of
Energy Transition Intelligence and Regional Acceleration, and Renée
van Heusden, the Head of Oil & Gas Industry, both representing the
World Economic Forum, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, discussions centered around SOCAR's
transformation from an oil and gas company to an international
energy entity, as well as the strategic goals outlined in its
Corporate Strategy until 2035.
The importance of agreements signed between SOCAR and
international partner companies, along with collaborative
initiatives in this regard, were also highlighted.
It was emphasized with confidence that Azerbaijan's hosting of
COP29 will play a significant role in addressing climate
change.
The meeting also explored opportunities for expanding
cooperation between SOCAR and the World Economic Forum, with a
focus on decarbonisation, Net Zero initiatives, methane emission
reduction, digitalization, and sustainable upstream projects.
